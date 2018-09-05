'I want to leave an imprint of my love behind' - BBC Radio presenter wraps 18 years' worth of presents for son ahead of her death

BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Rachael Bland has revealed how she is wrapping 18 years' worth of presents for her son ahead of her death.

The 40-year-old co-host of the You, Me and the Big C podcast told her followers this week that she has been told she has "only got days" left to live, two years after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Rachael was told her cancer was incurable in April of this year.

She has been married to her husband Steve for almost five years, and said she is now rushing to complete a memoir for her three-year-old son Freddie.

Writing on Huffington Post, Rachael said she is "knowingly approaching the end of [my] life at just 40 years old, with a husband [I] adore with all [my] heart and a three-year-old son [I] love so much that if [I] looked at him too long [my] heart could burst."

Rachael said she is now hoping to "leave an imprint of my love behind for the rest of [her son's] life."

"I have a Whatsapp group with Steve’s sister where I send her things I want for Freddie and his future. The things that might overwhelm and upset Steve now but she will make sure happens," she wrote.

"Like not cutting his hair too short until he really insists, or my wish for him to go to the very best school and university possible, so long as that’s what he wants.

"I’m also planning and wrapping birthday presents which he can open between the ages of four and twenty one.

"Personal effects like my notepads – so he can see what my writing was like. Or the perfume he helped pick out for me earlier this year so he’ll remember my smell. And his all-important box of newborn keepsakes.

"The main thing is that, while he’s so young, I want him to remember me in some way.

"I hope the book and these gifts and notes will leave an imprint of my love behind for the rest of his life."

Rachael described her memoir as "a collection of all those stories your parents tell you over the years from their point of view, mixed in with all the advice they give you."

Bland has said she was diagnosed with primary triple negative breast cancer in November 2016 and has been documenting the process of dealing with the disease on her podcast, which has the tagline “putting the can in cancer”.

Her co-hosts Deborah James and Lauren Mahon will continue presenting You, Me and the Big C.

Writing in The Telegraph last month, Bland said: “I’m not scared of dying. I only fear for those who I leave behind."

