Former football player David Beckham leaves after paying his respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth lying in state, following her death, in London, Britain September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

David Beckham joined the queue to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state at 2am today, and appeared emotional as he approached her coffin after a 13-hour wait.

The former football star had joined thousands more people in the five-mile long queue.

Former football player David Beckham leaves after paying his respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth lying in state, following her death, in London, Britain September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Former football player David Beckham leaves after paying his respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth lying in state, following her death, in London, Britain September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The father-of-four finally approached her coffin at around 3.30pm this afternoon and bowed his head as he paid his respects.

He had earlier told ITN news about how it was a sad day, paying tribute to the legacy left behind by the British monarch.

Meanwhile images shared on social media earlier showed fellow members of the queue to Westminster Hall holding their phones in the air to capture a picture of the 47-year-old former footballer as he waited to pay his respects.

One person tweeted: “The Queue is now full of people trying to photograph David Beckham and forgetting to actually move onwards.

David Beckham speaks to the media after leaving Westminster Palace where he paid respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

David Beckham speaks to the media after leaving Westminster Palace where he paid respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

“It’s madness!

“I feel a bit sorry for him, but he’s taking it very well.

“It’s made me almost forget that we’ve been in The Queue almost TWELVE HOURS though.”

Meanwhile Beckham, a keen royalist, said he felt “lucky” to have spent time with the Queen and remembered the special moment he was awarded an OBE.

“To step up, to get my honour, but then also Her Majesty, to ask questions, to talk, I was so lucky that I was able to have a few moments like that in my life, to be around Her Majesty,” he told ITV News.

“Because we can all see with the love that has been shown, how special she is and how special she was and the legacy that she leaves behind.

“It’s a sad day, but it’s a day for us to remember the incredible legacy that she’s left.”

The former midfielder also reminisced about singing God Save the Queen with his teammates ahead of their England matches, as “something that meant so much to us”.

Former football player David Beckham leaves after paying his respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth lying in state, following her death, in London, Britain September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Former football player David Beckham leaves after paying his respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth lying in state, following her death, in London, Britain September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Speaking about joining the queue, he added: “I thought by coming at 2am it was going to be a little bit quieter – I was wrong.”

Meanwhile, among other celebrities spotted in the queue was British TV presenter Susanna Reid.

The Good Morning Britain anchor, 51, attended the historic event on Thursday with her mother Sue, and said she had “experienced a moment in history”.

Detailing her experience on Twitter, she said: “Evening – along with my lovely mum and her very good friend, I have just experienced a moment in history – witnessing the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall. At once majestic and peaceful.”

Her posts also shared tips for others in the queue, saying: “If you are planning to queue here are our tips. We joined at 1.23pm near Butlers Wharf and entered Westminster Hall at 8.43pm – 7 hours 20 mins. Wear the comfiest shoes you own. Go with someone if you can, although everyone in the queue was friendly.

“Don’t carry too much in a bag – water is freely available and there are lots of cafes along the route. Also plenty of toilets. I put my phone on low battery mode and it lasted the entire time.

