‘I should have died instead,’ says mother accused of torturing son to death

A mother accused of torturing her son to death alongside her partner sobbed as she told a court she “should have died instead of him”.

Sebastian Kalinowski died last August of an infection caused by “untreated complications of multiple rib fractures”, which prosecutors say came after weeks of “cruel assaults and abuse” at the hands of his mother and stepfather.

Jurors at Leeds Crown Court have heard the 15-year-old boy was beaten with a bed slat, whipped with an extension cable and forced to perform “humiliating” exercise drills in what prosecutors say amounted to a campaign of “torture”.

At the time of his death, Sebastian had been in the UK for less than a year after moving from Poland to live with his mother Agnieszka Kalinowska (36) and her partner Andrzej Latoszewski.

Prosecutors say the abuse by the couple was captured on CCTV cameras they had installed to “monitor Sebastian remotely” at their house in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

Jurors have heard the footage, seized from the house after Sebastian’s death, shows him “being attacked, principally and most severely by Latoszewski but with his mother being involved at various times”.

The prosecution’s case is that both defendants are guilty of murder because “both of them acted together to inflict the fatal injuries on Sebastian as a course of conduct”. Ms Kalinowska told the court she was “petrified and scared” of Latoszewski, and that it was a “controlling relationship”.

Ms Kalinowska and Latoszewski both deny murdering Sebastian. Latoszewski (36) admitted manslaughter on the second day of the trial, while both defendants pleaded guilty to child cruelty a day later. Ms Kalinowska also denies causing or allowing the death of a child.

Speaking through a Polish interpreter, Ms Kalinowska told the court she admitted being cruel to Sebastian, but had not pleaded guilty to manslaughter because she did not cause any of his rib injuries.

Asked by her barrister Leonard Smith QC why she was cruel to Sebastian, Ms Kalinowska said: “Because I listened to Andrzej’s words.”

Asked why she watched her partner “inflict the most savage beatings on your own son” without intervening, she replied: “Because I was petrified and scared.”

Asked whose decision it was to start punishing Sebastian, she said: “Andrzej’s, because he was the head of the house and he was deciding everything.”



The trial continues.