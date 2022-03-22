‘I should have been freed six years ago’ – hostage Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Iranian hostage Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe yesterday demanded to know why it took five foreign secretaries to secure her release, saying “this should have happened six years ago”.

Openly disagreeing with her husband Richard Ratcliffe, who had praised British foreign secretary Liz Truss, she asked: “How many foreign secretaries does it take to get me out? I was told so many times: ‘Oh, we’re going to get you home’. That never happened.”

The 44-year-old said her captors indicated to her in the second or third week of her six-year incarceration that she had been taken hostage for a specific purpose.

Her eventual release last week came after Britain settled a £400m (€480m) debt for undelivered tanks that Tehran has been claiming since 1979.

Speaking publicly for the first time at a press conference in the British parliament, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe described her homecoming as “surreal”, and paid tribute to her “amazing, wonderful” husband’s tireless campaign.

However, while thanking UK foreign office officials for their efforts, she criticised the “very, very long time” she had been forced to wait for politicians to secure her freedom.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe stopped short of condemning Boris Johnson’s mistaken 2017 remark that she was “teaching people journalism”, which was blamed for worsening her plight.

She and her husband have thrown their weight behind calls for a parliamentary inquiry into the government’s handling of her case.

The mother-of-one said she had not been aware of Mr Johnson’s faux pas at the time because information into the prison was limited and she preferred to devote her 40-minute family visits to playing with her daughter Gabriella. She added, however: “I think there is a lot to know now that I have come back.”

She also said that “the meaning of freedom is never going to be complete” without the release of other dual nationals held in Iran.

The family spoke alongside Roxanne Tahbaz, whose father Morad has been detained for four years in the country.

It had been hoped he would join Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori’s homecoming last week, but he remains confined in Iran.

Frequently holding hands with his wife, Mr Ratcliffe praised her “strength, her survival and her grace”.

To laughs from the assembled press, many of whom he knows personally through his campaigning, he described yesterday as his “retirement day”.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe joked that she had not yet allowed her husband to share the bed with her and her daughter. She last saw Gabriella two-and-a-half years ago.

She said she was most looking forward to doing the school run at their home in West Hampstead, north-west London, and getting to know her daughter’s friends.

Unable to bring herself to describe the conditions in solitary confinement, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe said she would always be “haunted” by her time in jail.

The family have not yet returned to their London home, having spent the first days since their reunion at the government grace-and-favour mansion of Dorneywood.

Asked if she was angry, she said that for a long time she had a “black hole in my heart”, but that she had decided to “leave it on the plane”.

“I’m not going to live for the rest of my life with a grudge,” she said.

Asked about the Iran nuclear negotiations, she said no individual should ever be used as a pawn between nations.

Paying an estimated £400m to Iran to free Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe has created an issue of “moral hazard”, her husband has said.

Mr Ratcliffe conceded that his wife’s Iranian captors would be “patting themselves on the back” after Britain agreed to honour its debt. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

