I saw God during psychedelic drugs trip, says McCartney

Paul McCartney has told of his belief in a "higher" entity - and says he once came face-to-face with God.

The Beatles star said the experience - which came after he had taken drugs - had given him the "sense" that there was "something higher". He said: "I once took a drug, DMT. And I saw God, this amazing towering thing, and I was humbled."

DMT is a naturally occurring psychedelic that is often inhaled through a pipe.

Describing the encounter as a "clue", rather than a life-changing moment, he added: "It was huge. A massive wall that I couldn't see the top of, and I was at the bottom. And anybody else would say it's just the drug, the hallucination, but... we felt we had seen a higher thing."

The 76-year-old singer also said he believed his late wife Linda had "come back to give me a sign" after her death - when he saw a white squirrel in the countryside.

Irish Independent