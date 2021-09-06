‘I remember only laughs with her, she loved life and music’ – tributes flood in for Girls Aloud star Sarah

Sarah Harding’s Girls Aloud bandmate Nadine Coyle has written of her devastation at losing her friend to cancer.

“I am absolutely devastated,” Coyle wrote on Instagram yesterday. “I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl and what she means to me.

“I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now, I’m sending so much love to you.”

The pair had remained close over the years, even after the band split up in 2013.

Fellow Girls Aloud star, Nicola Roberts took to Instagram tonight, writing: "My heart is aching and all day everything we went through together has raced round my mind.

"Especially this last year since her diagnosis, as hard as that year has been, our new memories are strong in my heart.

"There are so many things to say and at first it felt too personal to put them here and then I remembered that there are so many other people grieving her too.

"A part of me or us isn't here anymore and it's unthinkable and painful and utterly cruel.

"She would have loved your messages today. Electric girl, you made us. You gave it everything and still with a smile.

"A white butterfly flew past my window this morning before I knew, it must have been you."

Tributes flooded in for the 39-year-old singer who died yesterday morning. Her mother, Marie, announced the news, describing her daughter as “a bright shining star”.

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning,” she wrote.

Louis Walsh, who managed the chart-topping Girls Aloud for four years after they were formed on a TV show in 2002, said the singer’s death was “so tragic”.

“She was the fun in Girls Aloud. She was a great girl. I remember only laughs with her and she loved life and music. It’s just unfair she is gone so young,” he told the Irish Independent.

“Any time she came to Dublin in the early days, she was life and soul at clubs like The Pod and Lillies.”

Una Healy, who had been in the Saturdays girl group, took to Harding’s Instagram to post: “RIP Sarah. Heartbreaking news. Thoughts and prayers to her family and friends”.

Harding revealed last year that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

Spice Girls singer Geri Horner wrote: “Rest in peace, Sarah Harding. You’ll be remembered for the light and joy you brought to the world.”

Harding’s ex-partner, George Best’s son, Calum Best, also wrote of his sorrow online.

He shared a photo of when they were a couple writing “so young, so much life, so much talent”.

He remembered how she was a “shoulder for me when my dad passed away” and added that he was “blessed” to have had a 16-year friendship with her.

TV presenter Davina McCall said Harding was “a star from the get-go” who was “hugely fun and outgoing, yet also somehow fragile”.