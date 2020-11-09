‘I have no regrets’, says palace intruder who sat on queen's bed

Michael Fagan, the intruder who gained access to the bedroom of Queen Elizabeth II in Buckingham Palace in 1982, pictured in 1985. Photo: R. Brigden/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The man who broke into Queen Elizabeth’s bedroom in the most infamous breach of British royal security says he does not regret it.

The incident is dramatised in the new series of The Crown, revisiting a story that made headlines around the world in 1982.

Michael Fagan, an out-of-work painter and decorator, climbed the railings at Buckingham Palace, shinned up a drainpipe, got in to the building through an open window and wandered the corridors, eventually finding himself face-to-face with the queen.

Speaking ahead of the drama’s release next Sunday, Mr Fagan said: “There’s plenty of people who’ve knelt before the queen but there’s not many who’ve sat on her bed and had a chat, is there?”

Mr Fagan, who is now 70 and recovering from a recent heart attack and the after-effects of Covid-19, now lives in a tower block in Islington, north London.

Peter Morgan, the Netflix drama’s writer, did not approach him to contribute to the programme. The screen conversation between Mr Fagan (played by Tom Brooke) and the queen (Olivia Colman) is a work of fiction.

Read More

In fact, despite reports at the time that Mr Fagan engaged the monarch in a 10-minute chat, very few words were actually exchanged.

“I pulled back the curtain and she said, ‘What are you doing here?’ “ Her tone, he said, was not as clipped as he had expected. “She talks like me and you, normal. Well, I sound a bit common so maybe not like that. But very normal.”

Expand Close Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth in the new series of Netflix show The Crown / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth in the new series of Netflix show The Crown

The queen did not, as the show cheekily suggests, address Mr Fagan with her favoured line in small talk: “Have you come far?”

In reality, after a short moment in which Mr Fagan sat on the bed, she told him, “I’ll be back in a minute,” and darted out of the room. “She walked out on her little legs. Then a footman comes in and goes, ‘You look like you need a drink, mate’.”

The footman, Paul Whybrew, took Mr Fagan down the corridor. “He pours me a whisky out of the pantry. Then the policemen came and they were all over the place – they hadn’t arrested anyone for years, they were on a retirement posting, on guard duty.”

Until the queen sat up and spoke, Mr Fagan had not realised it was her bedroom as he did not think it was grand enough. “She never had a four-poster bed. And she’s got a little thing where she does her teas and coffees.”

He still has no explanation for why he broke in, although he was frustrated by joblessness and the break-up of his marriage.

Mr Fagan was arrested but not charged with trespass. Incredibly, it was the second time he had broken into the palace – on the first, he was disturbed by a maid and fled.

He was sent to a psychiatric hospital for three months before returning home.

In 1997, he was jailed for four years for heroin offences. Now he lives with his partner of 17 years, Rhian, and has three great-grandchildren.

Telegraph.co.uk