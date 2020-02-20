'I have lost my whole world,' wrote Flack in days before tragic death

Caroline Flack died at home fearing that her prosecution for assaulting her boyfriend had swept her whole life and career from under her, it was revealed yesterday.

The body of the 40-year-old television presenter was discovered at her rented flat in east London last Saturday following her apparent suicide, an inquest was told.

Police and paramedics tried in vain to resuscitate her, and she was pronounced dead at 2.36pm. Her body was identified by her twin sister Jody.

Yesterday, it emerged that in the run-up to her death, Flack sent an emotional message to her family describing the torment she had been going through since her arrest for allegedly attacking her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

In the unpublished Instagram post, Flack insisted that, while she took responsibility for what happened, it had been an "accident".

The presenter's mother, Chris Flack, said that her daughter wrote the message in January, but had been advised not to publish it.

The family, from Norfolk, decided to share it yesterday because they wanted people to read her own words.

She wrote: "On December 12, 2019, I was arrested for common assault on my boyfriend...

"Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me collapsed.

"I am suddenly on a different kind of stage and everyone is watching it happen. I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night.

"Even on the night. But the truth is... It was an accident.

"I've been having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time. But I am NOT a domestic abuser. We had an argument and an accident happened. An accident."

Flack wrote in the post that she had been "pressing the snooze button" on numerous stresses in her life.

She added: "The problem with brushing things under the carpet is... they are still there and one day someone is going to lift that carpet up and all you are going to feel is shame and embarrassment."

Her mother said: "Carrie was surrounded by love and friends but this was just too much for her. Jody, her twin sister, was there her whole life for her but this time nothing could take away the hurt of such injustice.

"As Carrie would say, 'In a nasty world, just be kind.'"

The inquest into the 'Love Island' presenter's death was opened and adjourned at Poplar coroner's court.

During the four-minute hearing, at which no members of the family were present, assistant coroner Sarah Bourke was told how her body was found on Saturday afternoon.

Sandra Polson, the coroner's officer, said that police had been driving through Stoke Newington when they were flagged down.

"They followed informants into a residential address and found a woman on her back," she said.

The provisional cause of death was given as suspension by ligature.

Flack had been accused of attacking Mr Burton in December after becoming jealous over text messages she read on his phone.

She appeared in court on December 23 and was banned from having any contact with Mr Burton, despite the fact he withdrew his complaint.

Prosecutors have come under criticism over the decision to pursue the trial, even though Ms Flack was suffering from mental health problems.

Yesterday, the CPS was forced to defend its decision to drop an assault charge against Nicky Butt, the former Manchester United footballer, who was accused of attacking his estranged wife.

A CPS spokesman said it was not appropriate to compare the cases as the circumstances had been completely different.

