‘I had to launch a social media campaign to win the right to stay in the UK’

Britain's Houses of Parliament. Photo: Tim Ireland/PA Expand

Britain's Houses of Parliament. Photo: Tim Ireland/PA

Dahaba Ali Hussen

My personal immigration story is not complicated, but my fight with the UK Home Office nearly broke me. My family moved to London from the Netherlands when I was 10 – and 17 years later, my immigration nightmare began.

I was first refused my EU settled status (EUSS) in March 2021 after applying in 2019. The scheme is a process whereby the Home Office grants immigration status to EU citizens living and working in the UK post-Brexit.

