‘I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute’ – Boris Johnson claims Putin threatened to kill him

Vladimir Putin reportedly told Boris Johnson ‘I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute’.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: PA Media. Expand

Dominic McGrath

Boris Johnson has claimed that Vladimir Putin told him “I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute”, in a call ahead of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The former prime minister said the “extraordinary” conversation took place in February after he had visited Kyiv in a last-ditch attempt to show Western support for Ukraine amid growing fears of a Russian assault.

