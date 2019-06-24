I don't intend to attack UK people: Jihadi Jack

The British Muslim convert dubbed Jihadi Jack has admitted he feels guilty after his parents were convicted of funding terrorism by sending him money in Syria.

The British Muslim convert dubbed Jihadi Jack has admitted he feels guilty after his parents were convicted of funding terrorism by sending him money in Syria.

Jack Letts said he is desperate to be reunited with his parents, whom he has not seen since he travelled to the war-torn country in 2014 from his Oxford home when he was just a teenager.

The couple's conviction at the Old Bailey on Friday "doesn't really make much sense", Letts told Sky News in an interview from the prison in northern Syria where he is being held by Kurdish authorities, accused of being a member of Isil.

He insisted British people are "my people" and added: "I've no intention of blowing them up, that's probably important."

Organic farmer John Letts (58) and former Oxfam fundraising officer Sally Lane (57) walked free from court after being given suspended sentences.

The Old Bailey heard they ignored repeated warnings their son had joined Isil in Syria and sent - or tried to send - a total of £1,723 (€1,930) for him, despite being told by police three times not to.

They were found guilty of one charge of funding terrorism in September 2015, but cleared of the same charge in December 2015.

Irish Independent