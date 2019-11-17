'I couldn't have slept with teen, I was at PizzaExpress in Woking' - Britain's Prince Andrew

Speaking during an unprecedented 60-minute interview with Emily Maitlis, the BBC Newsnight presenter, the duke gave a string of reasons as to why Virginia Roberts Giuffre's accusations were false, including that her account of him sweating while dancing at Tramp nightclub could not be true because he suffered from a medical condition that stopped him perspiring.

He also said that on the night in question he was at home with his family after visiting PizzaExpress with Princess Beatrice.

But the duke threatened to reignite the controversy over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein - the convicted sex offender - when he declared he had no regrets over their friendship.

Andrew said he visited Epstein's New York home in 2010, after his release from prison after serving time for child sex abuse offences, only in order to break off the friendship - although this apparently took him several days. But he told Maitlis he had no regrets about their relationship.

"The reason being is that the people that I met and the opportunities that I was given to learn either by him or because of him were actually very useful," said the duke.

He also admitted that he had attended a dinner party held by Epstein to celebrate his release from the Florida jail where he served 13 months for procuring an underage girl for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute.

Royal insiders have revealed that the Duke of York insisted he was "not doing Newsnight" weeks before agreeing to his top aide's suggestion that he do the interview - which was yesterday branded a PR "disaster".

During the interview the duke admitted the controversy over his friendship with Epstein was a constant sore for the British royal family.

But he was insistent in his denial that he had ever slept with either Ms Giuffre or any other underage women, saying: "It didn't happen."

In a US court deposition Ms Giuffre claimed she was 17 when she met the duke in 2001, went dancing with him at Tramp nightclub in London, and went on to have sex with him in a house in Belgravia belonging to Ghislaine Maxwell.

But the duke said he was at home with his children and had taken Beatrice to PizzaExpress on the day Ms Giuffre claimed this happened.

"I was at home, I was with the children and I'd taken Beatrice to a PizzaExpress in Woking for a party," he said.

In response to her claim that he was sweating profusely that night, he said that would have been impossible. "I have a peculiar medical condition which is that I don't sweat or I didn't sweat at the time... I had suffered what I would describe as an overdose of adrenalin in the Falklands War when I was shot at and I simply... it was almost impossible for me to sweat," he said.

The duke also denied having bought Ms Giuffre a drink. "I'm convinced that I was never in Tramps with her. There are a number of things that are wrong with that story, one of which is that I don't know where the bar is in Tramps. I don't drink, I don't think I've ever bought a drink in Tramps whenever I was there," he said.

Ms Giuffre's allegations were struck from US civil court records in 2015 after a judge ruled that they were "immaterial".

