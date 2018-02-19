'I couldn't give a s*** if the whole street collapsed' - Woman arrested after leaving angry note on ambulance
A woman has been arrested after leaving an angry note on an ambulance demanding it move from outside her house.
The note was left by a woman as paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service attended a 999 call in the Turnstall area.
It read:
"If this van is for anyone but Number 14 then you have no right to be parked here.
"I couldn't give a s*** if the whole street collapsed. Now move your van from outside my house."
The ambulance was parked in a parking space while paramedics dealt with the emergency.
John Owen, the police commander for Stoke-on-Trent North confirmed police had arrested a 26-year-old for public order offences.
"Emergency Services must be able to carry out their roles without fear of abuse/intimidation of any kind," he wrote on Twitter.
Earlier he confirmed police were investigating the note saying:
"It's important that those working to save lives feel safe in the course of their duty."
Online Editors