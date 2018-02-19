News Britain

Monday 19 February 2018

'I couldn't give a s*** if the whole street collapsed' - Woman arrested after leaving angry note on ambulance

A 26-year-old has been arrested for public order offences after this note was left on an ambulance
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

A woman has been arrested after leaving an angry note on an ambulance demanding it move from outside her house.

The note was left by a woman as paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service attended a 999 call in the Turnstall area.

It read:

 "If this van is for anyone but Number 14 then you have no right to be parked here.

"I couldn't give a s*** if the whole street collapsed. Now move your van from outside my house."

The ambulance was parked in a parking space while paramedics dealt with the emergency.

John Owen, the police commander for Stoke-on-Trent North confirmed police had arrested a 26-year-old for public order offences. 

"Emergency Services must be able to carry out their roles without fear of abuse/intimidation of any kind," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier he confirmed police were investigating the note saying:

"It's important that those working to save lives feel safe in the course of their duty."

Online Editors

