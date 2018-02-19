'I couldn't give a s*** if the whole street collapsed' - Woman arrested after leaving angry note on ambulance

The note was left by a woman as paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service attended a 999 call in the Turnstall area.

"If this van is for anyone but Number 14 then you have no right to be parked here.

"I couldn't give a s*** if the whole street collapsed. Now move your van from outside my house."

The ambulance was parked in a parking space while paramedics dealt with the emergency.