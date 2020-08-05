'I believe she was heartbroken' - Caroline Flack's mother tells inquest into her death

Caroline Flack was known for being the long-running presenter of ITV’s Love Island (Matt Crossick/PA)

CAROLINE Flack was “in a very anxious state of mind” and an ambulance had been called for her four times previously before her death, her twin sister Jody has told her inquest.

The inquest into the death of television presenter Flack (40) has resumed at Poplar Coroner’s Court in east London.

The former Love Island and X Factor host was found dead at her home in Stoke Newington, north-east London, on February 15 2020.

She had been due to stand trial the following month for assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton – a charge she denied.

The inquest, before coroner Mary Hassell, was initially opened and adjourned on February 19.

No members of Flack’s family are present, although her mother Chris Flack and twin sister Jody Flack are among those watching proceedings via videolink.

Flack’s twin sister Jody said in a written statement, read in part by the coroner Mary Hassell, that Flack had previously attempted to take her own life and “she seemed to have lost her fight.”

She said: “Heartbreak is something Caroline found extremely difficult.

“She attempted to take her own life the night before she appeared in court. I believe the shame … was too much to deal with.

“She was called a ‘killer’ and an ‘abuser’ on the front of the newspapers.

“The press and the public found this a very entertaining angle, and was spiralling out of control.”

Ms Flack added: “Her life and reputation she worked hard to build was falling apart … because of a false accusation.

“It was our belief it would not be happening to her if she wasn’t in the public eye.

“At worst, her career and reputation, so precious to her, had been taken away.”

She said sections of the press were “hounding her” and had paid the neighbours to inform her on their movements.

Ms Flack said: “Caroline spent the last few months of her life hiding inside, scared of the abuse.

“Caroline seemed very sad the day before her death – she seemed to have lost her fight.”

Flack’s mother Chris added: “Through all of this Caroline was told not to speak, not to tell her side of the story.

“The only person who was hurt that night was Caroline.

“An awful picture was sold to the press, Caroline was told not to speak while all the time her heart was breaking.

“She lost the job she worked so hard at.

“I was with her the weekend before her death, in her new flat.

“When I said goodbye to her that day I never thought it would be for the last time.

“I kissed her and she said: ‘bye mum’.

“She asked if all the family would go with her to court and we said of course.

“I was called on Saturday lunchtime to say Carrie (Caroline) had died.

“I believe she was heartbroken.

“I know nothing will bring her back, but I do want people to know what a lovely, kind, generous person she was.

“She never spoke badly of anyone and was totally loyal, that’s why she was always devastated when people close to her were happy to let her personal life appear in print.”

Flack’s mother Chris could be seen wiping tears from her eyes as her statement was read in court.

She said: “I believe Caroline was seriously let down by the authorities and in particular the CPS for pursuing the case.

“I believe this was a show trial.

“I feel the prosecutor was unkind to Caroline and my family. I was threatened with arrest when I tried to speak.

“There was disputed evidence in court. The result of the media attention of this hearing forced Caroline to leave her home which she loved.

“Being well known should not allow special treatment, but should not allow making an example of someone.”

Lewis Burton, Flack’s boyfriend with whom she had the argument which resulted in the court case, said in a written statement: “The last time he saw Caroline she was very upset, in fact devastated, she was not in a good place emotionally.

“Sometimes she talked about taking her own life when she was extremely upset.

“The media were constantly bashing her character, writing hurtful stories … generally hounding her daily.

“What was worrying her most was the police case and losing her presenting job on Love Island, plus not being able to see me.”

It was not stated in court when Mr Burton last saw Flack.

Dr Brian Wells said Flack had apparently “taken a small overdose” and was “fully conscious although somewhat inebriated”.

He said: “Inside I found a lady who was inebriated in bed, vomiting into a waste bin.

“There were others present being supportive. It transpired the client was Caroline.

“She was due at Islington Magistrates Court the following morning and had become distressed – she drunk alcohol and impulsively taken a mixture of medications.”

He said Flack strongly said she did not have suicidal intent and recommended she did not need to go to hospital.

Friend Louise Teasdale told the inquest she and another friend had spent February 14, the Friday night before Flack’s death, with the television presenter in her home, arriving at about 10.30pm.

The following morning, she left the flat at about 10.30am after Flack was angry with them for contacting an ambulance over their concerns that she had “clearly had a breakdown”.

She said: “Caroline spoke to her family about coming the next day because she wanted us to leave, she was quite angry with us.

“She didn’t want us there.”

She told the inquest: “We were always nervous to call the police because she didn’t trust the police, and she didn’t want anything to come out to the public which looked like she was having a breakdown.”

Tamsin Lewis, psychiatrist and lifestyle medicine practitioner in Mayfair, said in a statement that she was contacted by Flack’s personal assistant on December 17 2019.

She said: “I was told that Caroline was in the middle of a media crisis and could not sleep. She was incredibly distressed and needed some sleeping aids.

“I replied saying I could go to review her that day, but I said I was a wellness doctor. Prior to message I wasn’t aware who she was.

“I was escorted to her room – she was very distressed and tearful. She was scrolling the media reports on her phone.”

Ms Lewis said Flack had “a bandaged finger” following a fight with her boyfriend, “but said it was nothing more than a lover’s tiff, heightened by alcohol”.

Ms Lewis added: “I spent much of the time listening to her concerns about the current media storm, her relationships and her family.

“Her mood appeared low with a reactive effect, for example every time her phone notified her.

“She reported having panicky feelings all day … a sense of impending doom.”

She said Flack did not say she had suicidal intent.

“She said she had been drinking excessively to numb herself,” Ms Lewis said.

“She said sleep had been impossible.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247

