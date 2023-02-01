‘I am on my knees’ – unseen letters reveal Princess Diana feared that her phone was bugged by royal family

Diana, Princess of Wales told friends she would never have divorced if she knew how “desperate and ugly” the process would be, previously unseen letters have revealed.

She also speaks of her fears that her phone had been bugged by the Royal family at Kensington Palace.

Diana sought support and advice from close confidantes Susie and Tarek Kassem throughout her split from the future King Charles III.

In the collection of 32 letters, put up for auction by the couple, the princess writes that negotiations over the terms of the divorce left her “on her knees”.

The Kassems said they decided to put the correspondence up for sale because “owning the documents is a great responsibility” which they do not wish to pass on to their children.

One of the most revealing letters detailing Diana’s feelings on the divorce was dated April 28, 1996 when she wrote to the Kassems to apologise for having to cancel a trip to see the opera Tosca.

She wrote: “I am having a difficult time and pressure is serious and coming from all sides. It’s too difficult sometimes to keep one’s head up and today I am on my knees and just longing for this divorce to go through as the possible cost is tremendous.”

She also spoke of how she feared her phone at Kensington Palace was “constantly” bugged and the recordings of her private conversations were passed on to the Royal family.

On May 20, 1996 she wrote to Mrs Kassem: “As I don’t have a mobile it is difficult to discuss personal issues as my lines here are constantly recorded and passed on. If I’d known a year ago what I’d experience going through this divorce I never would have consented. It’s desperate and ugly.”

The 32 letters and cards are expected to fetch around £90,000 (€102,000) in the sale at Lay’s Auctioneers on February 16, with the proceeds going to charities she supported. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)