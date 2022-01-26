British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he had no intention of resigning over a series of lockdown-breaking gatherings at his Downing Street office and residence, pledging to get on with the job.

Answering questions in parliament, Johnson was accused by opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer of changing his story over the gatherings and misleading parliament, an offence which the prime minister agreed should trigger a resignation.

Asked if he would step down, Johnson replied: "No."

"I don't deny it, and for all sorts of reasons, many people may want me out of the way, but the reason why he (Starmer) wants me out of the way is because he knows this government can be trusted to deliver," he said to cheers from his Conservative lawmakers.

"We've taken the tough decisions, we've got the big calls right and we're and in particular I am getting on with the job."

The highly-anticipated report into alleged lockdown-breaching parties held at No 10 is ready to go, with senior civil servant Sue Gray said to be awaiting clearance from the police before handing over the document.

Downing Street has said Boris Johnson wants to publish it – in full or in part- “as soon as possible”, meaning its potentially explosive findings may be known as early as tomorrow. Though some critics, including deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner, remain concerned key findings could be kept under wraps for as long as possible.

Plans to bring the so-called partygate inquiry to a swift conclusion this week were thrown into chaos today after Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced that the force is to mount its own inquiry into possible criminal offences by government staff.

Mr Johnson has claimed the new police probe would “help to give the public the clarity it needs” amid mounting anger and fresh revelations of another gathering to mark the PM’s birthday during the first lockdown in 2020.