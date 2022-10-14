‘I am evil I did this’ – nurse on trial for seven baby murders hears evidence of Post-it note message

The note found in the house of Lucy Letby, the nurse accused of murdering seven babies and trying to kill 10 more. Photo: CPS/PA Wire

A nurse accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others wrote “I AM EVIL I DID THIS” on a Post-it note found by police at her home, her trial heard .

Lucy Letby (32) was arrested in July 2018 after clinicians at the Countess of Chester Hospital became suspicious about a sharp increase in the number of infant deaths under her watch.

She is on trial at Manchester Crown Court charged with 22 attacks on 17 babies between June 2016 and June 2018. Ms Letby denies the allegations.

Yesterday, Nick Johnson KC concluded his four-day opening statement for the prosecution by telling jurors about notes recovered from Ms Letby’s home in Chester.

Officers found paperwork relating to many of the children whose deaths and collapses feature in the case.

Ms Letby denies keeping them as “souvenirs”.

There was also a series of Post-it notes, some of which had names of colleagues written on them while others had comments including: “What allegations have been made and by who? Do they have written evidence to support their comments?”

Another note referenced the fact she was no longer allowed on the neonatal unit, saying: “I haven’t done anything wrong and they have no evidence so why have I had to hide away?”

Mr Johnson then told the court: “I want to show you one note in particular.

“She wrote: ‘I don’t deserve to live. I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to care for them’; ‘I am a horrible evil person’ and then at the bottom, ‘I AM EVIL I DID THIS’.”

Also on the note, which was shown to the jury, was the word “HATE”. Other phrases included “there are no words”; “hope”; “panic”; “fear”; “I can’t breathe”; “I haven’t done anything wrong” and “I will never marry, I will never have children”.

Earlier in the hearing, the prosecutor also told jurors of a baby known as Child P, about whom Ms Letby allegedly remarked to a colleague: “He’s not leaving here alive, is he?”

The child, whom Ms Letby allegedly murdered in June 2016, had collapsed after being treated by the nurse.

The prosecutor said: “That remark surprised (her colleague), but Lucy Letby’s prediction came true. After all, she knew what she had done and she knew what was likely to happen – it was something she had done to others.”

Benjamin Myers KC, for the defence, suggested to the jury in an opening statement that the Post-it note had an innocent explanation.

“The note reflects the anguished state of mind Ms Letby found herself in and what she felt when she learnt of how she was accused of killing children she thought she had done her best to care for,” he said. “What you see there is anguish, not guilt.”

The prosecution case was heavily reliant on coincidence, he added.

Mr Myers said the deaths and serious collapses of babies were the result of “a massive failure of care at a busy neonatal unit”, rather than Ms Letby’s deliberate actions.

The trial continues.

