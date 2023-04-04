| 12.9°C Dublin

Husband sent nudes of wife to men, pretended to be her on dating sites and forced her to have his name tattooed: ‘There was no escape’

Christopher Taylor has been sentenced to two years and one month in prison for controlling and coercive behaviour against his wife Expand
Tanya Taylor was subjected to controlling and coercive behaviour by her husband between 2016 and 2022 Expand

Izzy Hawksworth

A mother-of-four has told of how she felt there was “no escape” after her abusive husband sent naked photos of her to friends and forced her to have his name tattooed on her.

Tanya Taylor’s husband Christopher Taylor, 60, also threatened to kill her and made false internet dating profiles of her during her terrifying ordeal.

