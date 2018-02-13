Huntley 'wanted to admit killing' Holly and Jessica

Ian Huntley, the Soham killer, has reportedly been recorded on tape in prison saying he wanted to admit the killings of the schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman.

The 44-year-old, who was jailed for life in 2003, said he is "terrible sorry" for what he did, adding: "I think about them every day." The recordings, obtained by 'The Sun', are the first time his voice has been heard for a decade.

Soham killer Ian Huntley. Photo: PA Wire

Huntley was given two life sentences in 2003 for the murders of the girls at his home in Soham, Cambridgeshire, in August 2002, but he has never revealed his motive. But in the tapes, he says he deliberately killed Jessica to stop her telling others that Holly had died in the bath, in circumstances he insists were accidental.

He said: "I maintain that the first one was a genuine accident. OK, the second one I panicked and once she tried leaving the house I realised I could not leave the house. And whilst I said in court that I just acted instinctively, I knew I had to stop her leaving the house." He is reportedly filmed saying he wanted to admit murdering Jessica and the manslaughter of Holly, but added: "That was never going to happen as I wanted to be able to say what happened in court. It was something I thought very long and hard about because I did not want families through that trial, I did not."

During the search for the girls, Huntley was filmed on television saying he was likely to be the last person to have seen them on the day they disappeared. According to 'The Sun', he says on the tape: "I can't change anything. I cannot remove that day from history; what I have done. I know those girls would be 26 this year with families of their own, jobs and lives. I thought about them when they were turning 21 and when they were turning 18."

During his trial, Huntley said the two girls went into his house because Holly had a nosebleed, insisting she drowned in the bath and he killed Jessica as he tried to silence her screams. Though he initially claimed the pair had left his house alive, he eventually confessed to dumping their bodies in a remote ditch, cutting off their clothes and torching their corpses to cover his tracks.

