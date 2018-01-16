Hunt on for prisoner who walked out of court and disappeared before sentencing

Independent.ie

A prisoner is on the run after walking out of a court building before he could be sentenced, police said.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/britain/hunt-on-for-prisoner-who-walked-out-of-court-and-disappeared-before-sentencing-36496129.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36496128.ece/7cb58/AUTOCROP/h342/POLICE%20Walkout.jpg