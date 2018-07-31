The UK's new Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has made an awkward debut in China by mistakenly referring to his Chinese wife as "Japanese".

The UK's new Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has made an awkward debut in China by mistakenly referring to his Chinese wife as "Japanese".

Hunt in hot water after he says his Chinese wife is Japanese

Mr Hunt sought to curry favour with his hosts on his first official visit to the country by mentioning his spouse, Lucia Guo.

He might have hoped that his personal connection to China could help forge strong links with the Beijing government, but that was undermined when he got her nationality wrong.

After making the embarrassing gaffe, Mr Hunt (below) quickly acknowledged the "terrible" error.

"My wife is Japanese - my wife is Chinese. That's a terrible mistake to make," he told his counterpart, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"My wife is Chinese and my children are half-Chinese and so we have Chinese grandparents who live in Xian and strong family connections in China," he added, referring to the ancient city in northern China.

Mr Hunt married Ms Guo in July 2009 and the pair have three children together.

He succeeded Boris Johnson - who once referred to Africans as "flag-waving piccaninnies" with "watermelon smiles" - after he dramatically resigned over Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit blueprint earlier this month.

Mr Hunt is in China in a bid to strengthen trade ties with Beijing ahead of Brexit next year.

Multilateralism, free trade, climate change and security are among topics expected to be discussed. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk