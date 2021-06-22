Hundreds break Covid rules to celebrate solstice at Stonehenge site

English Heritage has said it is “disappointing” that hundreds of people disregarded advice not to travel to Stonehenge to mark the summer solstice.

More than 200,000 people from around the world tuned in to a live-stream of the ancient monument, which was officially closed to the public due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, the live feed was paused around sunrise, at 4.52am, after a number of people climbed over a fence to gain access to the site.

Video from the scene showed around 100 people inside the stone circle and a banner reading “Standing for Stonehenge”.

Those who tuned in to English Heritage’s social media pages saw pre-recorded footage of the stones before the live feed returned at around 5am, showing largely cloudy skies. Nichola Tasker, director for Stonehenge at English Heritage, said: “It was a mild morning and a rather cloudy sunrise but we could tell from the online comments that people were enjoying the virtual solstice beaming into their homes from Stonehenge.

“It was very heartening to see so many people from around the world wishing each other a happy solstice.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone back in person next year.”

The organisation was preparing to welcome visitors in person to Stonehenge until the UK Government delayed the easing of lockdown restrictions in England for four weeks.

Normally, more than 10,000 gather to watch the sun rise over the stones on the longest day of the year.

English Heritage said the “difficult decision” was made to cancel planned celebrations following the Government’s delay and discussions with Wiltshire Council and Wiltshire Police.

This meant the organisation held a virtual event for the second consecutive year.

A spokeswoman said: “Unfortunately, a small number of people disregarded our request to not travel to Stonehenge for the summer solstice and entered the site.

“ They were there for a short time before dispersing , and this did interrupt – for a short period – the live-stream.

“The Covid-19 restrictions were extended for a reason and it was disappointing to see – during a pandemic – people act in a way that put themselves, our staff and the police at risk.”