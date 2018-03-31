News Britain

Saturday 31 March 2018

Hundreds attend funeral of Professor Stephen Hawking

The casket containing Professor Stephen Hawking is carried into the University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge, as mourners look on.
The casket containing Professor Stephen Hawking is carried into the University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge, as mourners look on.
British actor Eddie Redmayne arrives at Great St Marys Church, where he is giving a reading at the funeral of theoretical physicist Prof Stephen Hawking, in Cambridge, Britain, March 31, 2018.
Lily Cole arrives for the funeral service of Professor Stephen Hawking at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge.
Felicity Jones and her partner Charles Guard arrive for the funeral service of Professor Stephen Hawking at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge.
Dara O Briain arrives for the funeral service of Professor Stephen Hawking at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge.
Brian May arrives for the funeral service of Professor Stephen Hawking at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge.
Charlotte Hawkins arrives for the funeral service of Professor Stephen Hawking at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge.
University of Cambridge college porters arrive at Great St Marys Church, where the funeral of theoretical physicist Prof Stephen Hawking is being held, in Cambridge, Britain, March 31, 2018.
Members of the church choir arrive at Great St Marys Church, where the funeral of theoretical physicist Prof Stephen Hawking is being held, in Cambridge, Britain, March 31, 2018.
Relatives and family members wait as the coffin of Professor Stephen Hawking is lifted from the hearse outside University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge for his funeral service.
Professor Stephen Hawking's daughter Lucy attend his funeral at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge.
Pallbearers carry the coffin into Great St Marys Church, where the funeral of theoretical physicist Prof Stephen Hawking is being held, in Cambridge, Britain, March 31, 2018.
Jane Hawking (second right) the first wife of Professor Stephen Hawking and their children, Timothy (left) and Lucy (centre), attend his funeral at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge.
Crowds watch as the funeral cortege of Professor Stephen Hawking arrives at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge.
Jane Hawking, the first wife of Professor Stephen Hawking and their son Timothy (right), leave following his funeral at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge.
Pallbearers carry the coffin out of Great St Marys Church at the end of the funeral of theoretical physicist Prof Stephen Hawking, in Cambridge, Britain, March 31, 2018.
Pallbearers carry the coffin out of Great St Marys Church at the end of the funeral of theoretical physicist Prof Stephen Hawking, in Cambridge, Britain, March 31, 2018.
Five hundred invited friends, colleagues and family attended a private service at the University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge for Professor Stephen Hawking's funeral today.

Eddie Redmayne. who played the role of Professor Stephen Hawking in the 2014 biographical drama The Theory of Everything, gave a reading at Prof Hawking's funeral, with Ecclesiastes 3.1-11 as the chosen text.

It was followed by a reading by the Astronomer Royal, Martin Rees.

Eulogies were delivered by Robert Hawking, Prof Hawking's eldest child, and Professor Fay Dowker, a former student of Prof Hawking.

Dara O Briain arrives for the funeral service of Professor Stephen Hawking at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge.
Dara O Briain arrives for the funeral service of Professor Stephen Hawking at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge.

The service was officiated by the Reverend Dr Cally Hammond, Dean of Cambridge University's Gonville and Caius College, where Prof Hawking was a fellow for 52 years.

An arrangement of white lilies, to represent the universe, and another of white roses as the polar star were placed on Prof Hawking's solid oak coffin.

These are from his three children Lucy, Robert and Tim who followed the hearse to the church in cars.

The bell of Great St Mary tolled 76 times, once for each year of Prof Hawking's life.

Charlotte Hawkins arrives for the funeral service of Professor Stephen Hawking at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge.
Charlotte Hawkins arrives for the funeral service of Professor Stephen Hawking at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge.

The flags of Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge, Trinity Hall, Cambridge and University College, Oxford are flying at half-mast in honour of Prof Hawking.

Hundreds of people lined the streets ahead of the service, and a round of applause broke out as six porters from the physicist's former college, Gonville and Caius, carried his coffin from the hearse into the church.

Crowds watch as the funeral cortege of Professor Stephen Hawking arrives at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge.
Crowds watch as the funeral cortege of Professor Stephen Hawking arrives at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge.

Guests seen arriving earlier for the service included model and Cambridge University graduate Lily Cole, Queen guitarist and astrophysicist Brian May and comedian Dara O Briain, who made a documentary about Prof Hawking.

Others who had been on the guest list include SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and playwright Alan Bennett.

