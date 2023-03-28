| 7.5°C Dublin

Humza Yousaf wins SNP leadership contest and signals intention to push for Scottish independence

The 37-year-old will take over as head of government once he wins an approval vote in parliament

Ash Regan (left), Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh yesterday, after it was announced Mr Yousaf is the new Scottish National Party leader. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Ash Regan (left), Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh yesterday, after it was announced Mr Yousaf is the new Scottish National Party leader. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Andrew MacAskill

Scottish nationalists yesterday picked Humza Yousaf to be the country’s next leader after a bitterly fought contest that exposed deep divisions in his party over policy and a stalled independence campaign.

The 37-year-old practising Muslim succeeds Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the governing Scottish National Party (SNP) and will take over as head of the semi-autonomous government once he wins an approval vote in the Scottish parliament.

