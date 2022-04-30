‘Humiliated’ Boris Becker has shown no humility, judge says as former tennis legend is jailed

Boris Becker, the three-time Wimbledon champion, was yesterday jailed for two-and-a-half years over bankruptcy offences .

The 54-year-old hid assets and loans amounting to £2.5m (€3m) – including a luxury villa in Germany – from his creditors after he was declared bankrupt in 2017 for an unpaid £3m (€3.6m) loan.

He was found guilty of four offences under the Insolvency Act following a trial at Southwark Crown Court, a verdict that has left the tennis star humiliated, broke and with little prospect of future work, according to his lawyer.

Judge Deborah Taylor sentenced the six-time Grand Slam champion to 30 months’ imprisonment, of which he will serve half, saying he had failed to “heed the warning” of a 2002 suspended sentence for tax evasion.

She told Becker: “You have lost your career, reputation and all your property as a result of your bankruptcy.

“However, it is notable you have not shown remorse or acceptance of your guilt and have sought to distance yourself from the offending in your bankruptcy. While I accept the humiliation you have felt as part of the proceedings, there has been no humility.”

Becker appeared red-faced as he was led down from the dock, but otherwise did not show any emotion.

The BBC, for which Becker has long been one of its star Wimbledon pundits, declined to comment.

The father of four first found himself embroiled in bankruptcy trouble in 2016, after borrowing – and failing to repay – around £3.5m from a private bank called Arbuthnot Latham for a complex in Mallorca, Spain, known as La Finca.

The money, he claimed, was to fund renovation and repair work on the Spanish estate, but his ability to repay it had been hampered by other financial obligations, such as a divorce and child maintenance payments.

The bank issued a statutory demand in 2016 and Becker’s attempts to challenge it were dismissed, eventually leading to a bankruptcy petition being presented to the High Court in 2017.

By his own account, Becker was “completely shocked” when the court made him bankrupt. He told jurors he had expected a “white knight” to ride to his assistance and help him settle debts.

But the prosecution accused him of lying about his surprise at this turn of events, saying he had been well aware for several years that it could be a possibility. It was in the days that followed the bankruptcy order that Becker set in motion a series of events that would ultimately see him jailed.

First, Becker dismissed his lawyers and assembled a new insolvency team, during which time he claimed that he had failed to read documents served on him explaining his obligations.

Becker then moved about £390,000 from a company account he used for business and personal purposes.

The business account was treated by Becker as a “piggy bank” for his personal expenses, the trial heard, and had received into it around £950,000 from the sale of a Mercedes car dealership he owned in Germany.

The expenses included £7,600 on children’s school fees, almost £1,000 at Harrods and payments made to Ralph Lauren, Porsche, Ocado and a Chelsea children’s club.

Jurors were also told that Becker spent about £40,000 on an ankle operation at a private clinic, gave more than £10,000 to a private jet company and paid £5,000 at a golf resort in China.

Among the accounts he transferred the money to in the wake of his bankruptcy were those of his former wife Barbara Becker and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker.

Jonathan Laidlaw, defending, said Becker had not spent money on a “lavish lifestyle” but used funds to pay child maintenance, lawyers, business expenses and rent.

None of the money has been recovered, the court heard, and it was this charge that the judge considered to be the most serious – and for which she imposed a prison sentence. Becker also failed to declare his share in a £1m property in his home town of Leimen, hid a loan worth around £700,000 – rising to £1.1m with interest – and concealed 75,000 shares in a tech firm, valued at £66,000.

For each of the three offences, Becker was handed an 18-month sentence, to be served concurrently with the two-and-a-half-year sentence. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

