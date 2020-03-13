'Humble genius and legendary chef' Michel Roux dies aged 78

Chef and restaurateur Michel Roux has been remembered as a "humble genius" after his death at the age of 78.

The founder of Le Gavroche and part of the Roux culinary dynasty died surrounded by his family at home in Bray-on-Thames, Berkshire, UK, after a long battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

A statement on behalf of the family said: "We are grateful to have shared our lives with this extraordinary man and we're so proud of all he's achieved. A humble genius, legendary chef, popular author and charismatic teacher, Michel leaves the world reeling in his wake."

Irish Independent