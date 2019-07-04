Human rights lawyer jailed for racially abusing Air India cabin crew found dead

A human rights lawyer jailed for abusing cabin crew after being refused alcohol on a flight has been found dead.

A human rights lawyer jailed for abusing cabin crew after being refused alcohol on a flight has been found dead.

Simone Burns (5) was sentenced to six months in April after footage of her racially abusing stewards on an Air India flight went viral.

Ms Burns, who was born in Belfast and also used the surname O'Broin, was flying business class from Mumbai to London last year when the incident occurred.

Her defence team told the court at the time the lawyer, who had worked with refugees around the world, was under stress as she thought she was going to miss her uncle's funeral. Her actions were described as "out of character" due to a "mixture of altitude, consumption of drink and anxiety".

The court also heard that Ms Burns had suffered from skin cancer and scarring

The footage of her shouting abuse, "I'm a f***ing international lawyer", at the stewards was played in court. She had also attempted to light a cigarette in the airplane bathroom three times.

Ms Burns was released from Bronzefield women’s prison on licence on May 20 and was found dead at the foot of cliffs in East Sussex 13 days later, The Telegraph reports

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "The body of a woman found at Beachy Head on June 1 has been identified as Simone Burns from Hove.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and the next of kin have been informed. The matter has been passed to the coroner’s officer."

If you have been affected by any of the mental health issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247. Women’s Aid can be contacted on their national helpline 1800 341 900. Support for men who experience domestic violence is available from Amen on 046-9023718.

Online Editors