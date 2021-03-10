Missing woman Sarah Everard, 33, who left a friend's house in Clapham, south London, on Wednesday evening at around 9pm and began walking home to Brixton

Human remains have been discovered in the hunt for missing Sarah Everard, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has said.

The discovery was made in an area of woodland in Ashford in Kent.

“We have found very sadly what appears to be human remains,” she said.

Ms Dick said: “At this early stage we are not able to confirm any identity and that may take us some considerable time.

“Specialist officers have been with Sarah’s family to update them on the investigation and continue to give them the best support possible.”

The Met Police announced earlier on Wednesday that a diplomatic protection officer held over the disappearance of Sarah Everard has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said the man, who is in his 40s and is part of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was being questioned over suspected kidnap and murder.

Ms Dick said: “The news today that it was a Metropolitan Police officer who was arrested on suspicion of Sarah’s murder has sent shockwaves and anger through the public and through the Met.

“I speak on behalf of all my colleagues when I say that we are utterly appalled at this dreadful, dreadful news.

“Our job is to patrol the streets and to protect people.”

