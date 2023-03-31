Hugh Grant on mission to ‘destroy’ Daily Mail with help of convicted hacker, court hears

Hugh Grant “was out to destroy” the Daily Mail and allegedly hired a convicted phone hacker to help him do so, according to documents referred to at London’s High Court yesterday.

The actor and his legal team allegedly hired Graham Johnson – a former News of the World reporter – to interview a private investigator accused of extracting “confidential and sensitive information” from the mother of murdered teen Stephen Lawrence, emails have revealed.

The details emerged on the final day of a preliminary hearing at the High Court in which Prince Harry, Elton John, Doreen Lawrence and others are suing the publisher Associated Newspapers for allegedly stealing private details.

In her witness statement to the court, Stephen

Lawrence’s mother Doreen said the “duplicity” of the alleged unlawful information gathering was “painful”.

Her son, a black teenager, was murdered by a racist gang in 1993, prompting a Daily Mail campaign for justice.

Prince Harry sat near Mr Johnson in court and listened intently to proceedings.

Mr Justice Nicklin, who oversaw the hearing, said “it wouldn’t surprise anyone” that his decision on the future of the case would be made at a later date.

Associated Newspapers strenuously denies any wrongdoing, including claims of bugging and hacking phones and landlines.

At the hearing, Adrian Beltrami KC, for the Daily Mail, cited an email that named Mr Johnson and alleged that Mr Grant wanted to “destroy” the newspaper.

The email – which was sent to the Daily Mail two years after Mr Johnson was convicted in court of phone hacking – was written by Christine Hart, a private investigator who the claimants allege was involved in unlawful information gathering on behalf of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

In the letter sent on February 9, 2016, Ms Hart wrote: “I have had an approach from a freelance ex reporter Graham Johnston [sic] who is working on behalf of Hugh Grant and his lawyer.

“They interviewed me about working for the Mail which I did from about 1999 to 2008 – under the name Warner Detective Agency – also my own name.

“I spoke to him and then he announced that what I had said was illegal – as far as I know it is NOT illegal – he then added that if not it was immoral, then announced that Grant was out to destroy/get the Mail and I must give over my old bank statement or remittances to prove I worked for the Mail.”

Grant is not personally involved in the case but has provided a witness statement supporting the celebrity claimants, who also include his former girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley. (Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)