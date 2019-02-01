Huge smear test backlog hits 150,000 women in English NHS

More than 150,000 cervical screening samples have been piled up in laboratories across England waiting to be tested, according to a new report.

A study from the National Audit Office found changes to testing arrangements led to a huge backlog.

At one point last year, only one in three women undergoing a smear test received their result within the recommended 14 days.

This suggests hundreds of thousands of women have had to wait longer to find out whether they need further tests or treatment.

Not one NHS screening programme - including those for breast and bowel cancer - was meeting national targets.

Some are meeting a new "lower threshold" target - the minimum number of people the NHS says should be seen.

It follows serious incidents reported last year regarding the cervical and breast cancer screening programmes, when thousands of women were found to have not been sent invitations.

