| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How the bones of ‘Irish giant’ Charles Byrne ended up on display in England – and the fight to lay him to rest

A sketch of Charles Byrne Expand
The skeleton of the 'Irish Giant', Charles Byrne, at the Hunterian Museum in London. Expand
Brendan Holland, a distant relative of 'Irish Giant' Charles Byrne Expand

Close

A sketch of Charles Byrne

A sketch of Charles Byrne

The skeleton of the 'Irish Giant', Charles Byrne, at the Hunterian Museum in London.

The skeleton of the 'Irish Giant', Charles Byrne, at the Hunterian Museum in London.

Brendan Holland, a distant relative of 'Irish Giant' Charles Byrne

Brendan Holland, a distant relative of 'Irish Giant' Charles Byrne

/

A sketch of Charles Byrne

Gillian Brockell

As Charles Byrne lay dying, he knew that a famous surgeon wanted his corpse.

Only 22 when he died in 1783, Byrne spent his last days arranging for his friends to thwart the surgeon by burying him at sea in a leaden coffin. At 7ft 7in or 2.3 metres (some said 8ft 2in or 8ft 4in), the "Irish Giant" had spent most of his life on display as a "curiosity," and he didn't want that in death.

Related topics

More On Derry News

Most Watched

Privacy