How Prince Philip hoped outrage after his uncle Lord Mountbatten’s murder by IRA would bring peace to Northern Ireland

A letter from Britain’s Prince Philip revealed his hopes that the outrage following the murder of his uncle Lord Mountbatten would cause the IRA to consider ending their campaign of violence in Northern Ireland.

In August 1979, Lord Mountbatten was visiting his summer home in Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, when his wooden fishing boat was blown to pieces by an IRA bomb that had been secretly placed on board.

Mountbatten, his 14-year-old grandson and a local 15-year-old boat boy were killed immediately, while another family member died the following day.

The IRA claimed responsibility for Mountbatten's assassination, stating at the time that the “bombing was a discriminate act to bring to the attention of the English people the continuing occupation of our country”.

“The death of Lord Mountbatten and tributes paid to him will be seen in contrast to the apathy of the British Government and English people to the deaths of ov er 300 British soldiers and the deaths of Irish men, women and children at the hands of their forces,” the IRA said at the time.

Former IRA member Tommy McMahon was imprisoned for life for the murder of Lord Mountbatten and in August 1998, Mr McMahon was released under the Good Friday Agreement.

Philip’s son, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla paid an emotional visit to the site of Mountbatten’s death in 2015, a trip that was seen as important in cementing British-Irish relations and followed Queen Elizabeth and Philip’s Irish visit in 2011.

The British Royal Family received many letters of condolences following Mountbatten's death, including one from actor Lionel Jeffries.

Prince Philip’s letter is in response to Jeffries, best known for his role in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Prince Philip said that he hoped the public outrage over Mountbatten's murder would cause the IRA to abandon their campaign of violence and restore peace in the North.

"I am most grateful to you for your thoughtful letter of sympathy,” he said.

"Let us hope that the great wave of revulsion against this senseless act of terrorism may yet bring a change of heart in those that believe that violence and brutality are the only solutions to their problems,” he wrote.

Lord Louis Mountbatten was Prince Philip’s maternal uncle, as the brother of Philip’s mother Princess Alice of Greece and Denmark.

Alice and Louis were members of the Battenberg family, who changed their Germanic surname during World War One to Mountbatten.

Although Philip was born a Prince of Greece and Denmark in his own right, to marry the future Queen Elizabeth II he had to renounce his own titles and adopt a surname as a British citizen.

Philip was very close to his uncle, having been relatively estranged from his parents as a child, and chose to adopt the surname of Mountbatten when he became a naturalised British citizen in 1947.

Lord Mountbatten had a long career as a naval officer, and he was eventually appointed as the last viceroy of British India.

