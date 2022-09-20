How much did Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral cost? Nobody seems to know (yet) but there are plenty of guesses

Royal experts are currently trying to calculate the cost the Queen Elizabeth II State funeral as no official figures have been released at this stage.

Figures of over £8 million (€9 million) have been touted, while some UK media outlets have argued that it could run into the billions, when the cost of the State mourning period and temporary business and public services closures are taken into account.

The closet modern comparison from which insights can be gleaned is the Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002, which cost the UK government £5.4 million.

That’s £8.4 million in “today’s money”, according to the Telegraph, which estimated that yesterday’s funeral cost 12 pence per UK resident.

A ten-day mourning period began following the Queen’s death on September 8.

The lying-in-state ceremony at Westminster Hall opened to the public on September 14 and lasted for four days.

Hundreds of thousands of people queued for hours to pay their respects each day, while Monday was declared a national bank holiday to mark the Queen’s death and her funeral service.

At least 1,650 military personnel were involved in the procession of the queen’s coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch after her funeral. A further 1,000 lined the streets along the procession route.

10,000 police officers were deployed in the UK capital, 22 miles (36 kilometres) of barriers were erected in central London alone, to control crowds, and London transport authorities ran extra services throughout the day as 1 million people flooded into the capital.

The Evening Standard has argued that when the funeral expenses, bank holidays and the coronation of King Charles III are combined, the Queen’s death will cost “billions” in total.

The UK’s Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said that most British people would see the cost of the queen's funeral as "money well spent” but could not put a figure on what that cost might be.

Pressed on Sky News about the cost of the funeral, she said: "I'm not sure of the exact costings but as I say, I think the British public would argue that that was money well spent.

"You saw so many thousands out there and I don't think anybody can suggest that our late monarch didn't deserve that send-off, given the duty and the selfless service that she committed to over 70 years."

She said it would be "downright preposterous" to suggest otherwise.

"It was great sense of the community coming together. I always think of our late monarch as the glue that brought society together," she added.

Ms Donelan said her department was still "crunching the numbers" as to how many people had queued for hours in London to process past the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall, but that she believed they numbered around 250,000.

Ms Donelan described the queue for Westminster Hall as "phenomenal", as she paid tribute to the volunteers who helped manage and support the proceedings of recent days, including the lying-in-state.

Additional reporting by PA Media.