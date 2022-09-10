| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How Labour can beat Liz Truss, by Tony Blair’s former adviser

Liz Truss has an unenviable in-tray. Photo by Reuters/Toby Melville Expand

Close

Liz Truss has an unenviable in-tray. Photo by Reuters/Toby Melville

Liz Truss has an unenviable in-tray. Photo by Reuters/Toby Melville

Liz Truss has an unenviable in-tray. Photo by Reuters/Toby Melville

John McTernan

Tony Blair used to say that the worst thing about being in opposition was that you would wake up every morning thinking about what you wanted to say, while government ministers were waking up thinking about what they were going to do. And in politics, action always trumps words. It changes the facts on the ground. It fills airwaves, newspapers and social media. It shows voters that you mean what you say.

This summer has been different: British politics has been on pause while Boris Johnson has partied and holidayed and the Conservative Party has been deciding who will replace him. The Labour Party is now polling so strongly that some predict they would even scrape a narrow majority if a general election were held today — an impressive turnaround from the Tory landslide of 2019.

Most Watched

Privacy