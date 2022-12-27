‘How it was still moving was quite unbelievable’, Police stop man driving car with one wheel missing

A car was stopped in Ollerton, Nottinghamshire, with only three wheels on the vehicle. Photo: Nottinghamshire Roads Policing Unit/PA Wire

A man was stopped by officers after he was spotted driving a car with one of the wheels missing in the East Midlands.

Nottinghamshire Police said concerned members of the public had reported the motorist as he travelled around the Ollerton area in the damaged Renault.