How historic 10 Downing Street became prime minister’s crumbling, co-working space from hell

“All prime ministers are intensely aware that, as tenants and stewards of No 10 Downing Street, they have in their charge one of the most precious jewels in the nation’s heritage,” said Margaret Thatcher in 1985.

“The feeling of Britain’s historic greatness pervades every nook and cranny of this complicated and meandering old building.”

In recent decades, it is the complicated and meandering elements, rather than historical greatness, that have loomed large for the inhabitants of No 10. And for Rishi Sunak – who six months ago traded the postcode for his £6.6m Kensington townhouse – switching back to the Westminster “maze” likely holds even less appeal.

No 10 has been the official residence of England’s political premiers for 300 years, when it was offered to Sir Robert Walpole by King George II in 1732 (then as No 5 Downing Street, until it was re-numbered in 1779).

Most 18th-century prime ministers eschewed the residence for their own townhouses; by 1828, brothels and gin parlours were multiplying in the locale, seediness becoming so overt over the following decade that it was set to be demolished.

Only when Benjamin Disraeli paid for a do-over of the “dingy and decaying” No 10 in the latter half of the 19th century, three decades after its living quarters had last been inhabited, did Downing Street finally cement its status as the home from home for all UK prime ministers.

Still, while revamps have become common – most recently under Boris Johnson, who used Tory donor cash to cover some of the costs of a £200,000 Lulu Lytle makeover – No 10 boasts little of the grandeur of other ministerial residences.

Giving up his Kensington pad (one of four in Sunak’s property portfolio) must seem something of a downgrade.

It’s not as if No 10 is the best the ministerial London property portfolio has to offer.

It covers Nos 10-12 Downing Street (No 11 becoming the preferred choice for PMs since Tony Blair’s win in 1997, as it is larger), plus flats in Admiralty House, which faces Whitehall and No 1 Carlton Gardens, the £20m Grade I listed building designed by Regency architect John Nash, designated for the foreign secretary.

There are three stately homes: Chequers, the 16th-century court at the foot of the Chilterns beloved by Johnson; the smaller Dorneywood, 30km south, typically used by the chancellor of the exchequer; and Chevening, the 115-room country house in Sevenoaks offered as a grace and favour getaway for foreign secretaries.

While all are popular – and somewhat grander – than SW1A, that postcode makes it an unbeatable vantage point for a prime minister, says Jack Brown, author of No 10: The Geography of Power at Downing Street.

“It’s a 24-hour job,” he says of leading the country. And “generally, you have to live at No 10, because crisis can strike at any moment” – woe betide any minister frolicking in their 215 acres when the call from Vladimir Putin comes.

Brown, formerly No 10’s researcher in residence, adds that “different prime ministers have found that their families have been either very comfortable or slightly uncomfortable with the lack of privacy” the address brings, with many finding the arrangement “a little bit intrusive” – including Harold Wilson’s wife, Mary, who urged that they live half a mile down the road during his second term in order to maintain a “proper home”.

The extra security detail required of living away from Downing Street can provide an additional logistical headache too, making living and working in the same place “kind of a necessity”.

The Sunaks’ £730m fortune, which this year placed them at No 222 on the Sunday Times Rich List, means paying out of pocket for a few extra bodyguards is perhaps no big deal. Ditto coughing up for a revamp – though in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis (and since Lytle’s wallpaper-gate), the optics would look pretty bad.

Besides, it’d be a mammoth task, according to Gordon Brown who, on moving into Downing Street 15 years ago, was told that “it needs to be completely gutted from top to bottom if it’s going to survive for another century”.

Ministers only admit the state of disrepair it’s in after leaving, he said in 2019. “The whole place is falling down.”

This sense of disarray can’t help but affect its inhabitants, says Andrew Mawson of Advanced Workplace Associates, a company focused on transforming the workplace.

He calls to mind Winston Churchill’s assessment that “we shape our buildings and thereafter they shape us” – and that having 400 people working in the “rabbit warren” of numbers 10-12 Downing Street, which have not been significantly updated since the 1980s, make “clear that No 10 isn’t fit for purpose”. Indeed “much of the muddled decision-making afflicting the UK government may stem from not having a proper office to work out of. No major corporation – or indeed government department – operates from a largely unreconstructed 300-year-old building or has the CEO living above the shop”.

Downing Street has effectively become a crumbling co-working space from hell, according to Mawson. But it’s no good aspiring to the grandeur of the White House or Elysée Palace, Jack Brown says – as without a republic-forming revolution, there was never reason to tear down the leader’s residence and build it anew; periodic fixes over the years, then, will be as glamorous it gets.

