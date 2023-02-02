‘Household name’ sport star alleged to have drugged ex

A household sporting name in the UK has been reported to police after an ex-partner claimed they had been drugged several times as part of a criminal conspiracy.

Lawyers representing the claimant have sent a detailed statement to officers this week claiming the popular personality had attempted to spike their client’s drink.

The accused, who has yet to be questioned by detectives and cannot be named for legal reasons, is said to have been involved in a wider conspiracy involving two accomplices.

The alleged victim is understood to have not been aware initially of the alleged crime when it took place, but was subsequently informed by a third party.

It is claimed the sporting star had targeted the ex-partner with a drug that would render the individual in a “suggestible state”.

The accused and two accomplices “managed to drug [the alleged victim] although they had trouble getting the drug into the drink,” police were told in an emailed statement.

In another meeting between the alleged victim and the accused, it was claimed that when the victim awoke, phone “correspondence” with the accused was missing.

The accused and their agent were contacted by The Daily Telegraph for comment.

The inquiry into allegations which trace back at least five years were sent to police this week.

The police force in receipt of the victim statement declined to comment, citing the risk of identifying either the accused or the victim.

“We are unable to confirm nor deny what media have put to us,” a spokesman said.

It is understood a complaint was made under section one of the Criminal Law Act 1977.