'Horrific' moment girl (12) attacked and robbed by grown man

The girl was returning home from the shops when she was attacked by a man trying to steal her phone.

Derbyshire Constabulary have released the video in hope of finding the man in question. The incident occurred on February 18 at around 4.40pm on Cambridge Street, Derby.

"The CCTV footage captures the horrific incident taking place," said DC Mick Stainsby, who is investigating the incident. "I realise that the quality is not the best but we have released it quickly in the hope that someone will recognise the man."