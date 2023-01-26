| 3.8°C Dublin

‘Hopelessly weak’ Rishi Sunak defends Zahawi tax probe

Nadhim Zahawi leaves the Conservative Party head office in Westminster, London. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Expand

David Hughes and Sam Blewett

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has suggested it would have been “politically expedient” to sack Cabinet member Nadhim Zahawi but insisted that “due process” means the investigation into his tax affairs should be allowed to reach its conclusion.

Mr Sunak said he had not been given the full picture about the Tory chairman’s financial matters when he told MPs last week that Mr Zahawi had given a “full” account.

