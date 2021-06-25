Homes damaged as ‘tornado’ hits east London

Homes have been damaged amid reports of a tornado in east London.

Footage shared on social media showed collapsed garden walls, bricks strewn across driveways and fallen tree branches scattered across the road in Barking on Friday.

Police said they were called at about 7.20pm to reports of damage to roofs, electrical equipment and vehicles in the area of Hulse Avenue.

Read More

The Metropolitan Police’s Barking and Dagenham Twitter account said: “This is a weather related incident, during which there was a lightning strike.

“In addition to the lightning strike, we have seen reports of a tornado but cannot confirm this.

“There are no reports of any casualties. Officers are liaising with the local authority to ensure support is available to anyone affected by damage to property.”

Barking and Dagenham Council tweeted: “We’re aware of the severe weather damage in the Barking area and our immediate response team along with the police and fire brigade are on hand sorting any issues.”