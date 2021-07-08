Holy cow! Calf with three eyes saved from slaughter as deity

A three-eyed calf has been saved from the slaughterhouse by an animal sanctuary which believes it is holy.

The animal, which was due to enter the food chain, was bought from a beef farmer for £5,000 (€5,850) by the Jain Animal Sanctuary so it can be worshipped. Some beasts are sacred in Hinduism, with the cow among the most revered.

The group believes the third eye in the middle of its forehead means it should be pampered rather than eaten.

The calf has been named Mahadev, another name for the Hindu deity Shiva, whose third eye represents wisdom and insight. It is being cared for at a farm in Leicester.

Jake Jones had planned to send it to slaughter with the rest of a herd at his beef farm in Brynmawr, Wales. Mr Jones, 32, rears 3,000 calves annually but had not seen one like this before.

Nitin Mehta, from the sanctuary, said the abnormality makes it “especially significant” and is a sign. She said: “We are very proud and blessed to inform everyone that we have rescued a three-eyed bull from slaughter. We have named him Mahadev.

“It’s an honour and privilege to be given the opportunity to provide love and care to Mahadev!”

Mahadev’s third eye was seen by vet Malan Hughes, 28, this year. He said: “Having a calf or any animal with this impairment is extremely rare. The calf seems perfectly healthy... vets tend to see all sorts of things – cyclops lambs and animals born with two heads – but I’ve never seen anything like this.

“From the outside the extra eye looks fine. It has eyelids and eyelashes, and it is moist too, as if lubricant is being secreted. But it’s impossible to know if anything is going on behind the eye. It does not act any differently from any other calf.”

Villagers flocked miles in 2014 to see a three-eyed calf called Shiva in Tamil Nadu, India. Shiva is the third god in the Hindu triumvirate along with Brahma and Vishnu. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

