A record number of women were elected as lawmakers in Britain's general election, with women's rights campaigners yesterday cheering the result but saying progress towards equal representation must speed up.

History: Number of female MPs hits record, but 'still not enough'

Women now represent just over a third of all members of parliament (MPs), taking 220 seats out of 650 in Britain's lower house compared to 208 in the previous election, after a dramatic night that saw the ruling Conservative party make major gains.

"More women MPs than ever before is very welcome, but we are inching forwards - up from 32pc to just 34pc," said Sam Smethers, the chief executive of women's rights group the Fawcett Society.

"Instead of congratulating ourselves for extremely slow progress let's see a commitment from all the political parties to action to make the step change that is needed. It is time for equal power."

