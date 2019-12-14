News Britain

History: Number of female MPs hits record, but 'still not enough'

New blood: Sinn Féin's Órfhlaith Begley romped home in West Tyrone. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Sonia Elks

A record number of women were elected as lawmakers in Britain's general election, with women's rights campaigners yesterday cheering the result but saying progress towards equal representation must speed up.

Women now represent just over a third of all members of parliament (MPs), taking 220 seats out of 650 in Britain's lower house compared to 208 in the previous election, after a dramatic night that saw the ruling Conservative party make major gains.

"More women MPs than ever before is very welcome, but we are inching forwards - up from 32pc to just 34pc," said Sam Smethers, the chief executive of women's rights group the Fawcett Society.

"Instead of congratulating ourselves for extremely slow progress let's see a commitment from all the political parties to action to make the step change that is needed. It is time for equal power."

Parties are facing growing scrutiny over the diversity of their candidates, but women's campaigners say toxic politics and high levels of gendered abuse are driving away female MPs.

Two-thirds of female lawmakers told a survey by parliament's Women and Equalities Committee in November that progress on tackling violence and online abuse against women in politics impacted their willingness to stand for re-election.

