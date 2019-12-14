History: Number of female MPs hits record, but 'still not enough'
A record number of women were elected as lawmakers in Britain's general election, with women's rights campaigners yesterday cheering the result but saying progress towards equal representation must speed up.
Women now represent just over a third of all members of parliament (MPs), taking 220 seats out of 650 in Britain's lower house compared to 208 in the previous election, after a dramatic night that saw the ruling Conservative party make major gains.
"More women MPs than ever before is very welcome, but we are inching forwards - up from 32pc to just 34pc," said Sam Smethers, the chief executive of women's rights group the Fawcett Society.
"Instead of congratulating ourselves for extremely slow progress let's see a commitment from all the political parties to action to make the step change that is needed. It is time for equal power."
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Parties are facing growing scrutiny over the diversity of their candidates, but women's campaigners say toxic politics and high levels of gendered abuse are driving away female MPs.
Two-thirds of female lawmakers told a survey by parliament's Women and Equalities Committee in November that progress on tackling violence and online abuse against women in politics impacted their willingness to stand for re-election.
Irish Independent
Related Content
- Johnson vows to heal the divisions caused by Brexit
- 6 ways Johnson's landslide will change course of Ireland's future
- Fionnán Sheahan: 'Boris's Brexit epiphany puts a united Ireland on the agenda - whether FF and FG like it or not'
- John Downing: 'Suddenly Brexit looks simpler... but the next step will be exceptionally difficult'
- Wetherspoons boss is £44m richer after vote
- Voters send clear message to main parties in North over Stormont return
- 'Educated Remainers failed to read public mood'
- Martina Devlin: 'This election result means as an entity, the UK is on borrowed time - Dublin and London must now discuss pathways that lead Northern Ireland back into EU'
- Gerard O'Regan: 'What Johnson era will bring still a mystery but it's unlikely to be caring or sharing'
- Billy Keane: 'If The Man Who Knows Everything is right, then Boris's bite will be worse than his bark'