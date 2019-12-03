Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre has called for the support of the British people and called the denials "bulls**t" .

Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre has called for the support of the British people and called the denials "bulls**t" .

'His denials are bullsh*t... there's only one of us telling the truth' - Prince Andrew accuser speaks out

Ms Giuffre has claimed she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with Andrew when she was a teenager, which the British prince categorically denies.

Ms Giuffre claimed in court papers in Florida that she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17, below the state's age of consent.

In an interview with BBC 'Panorama' broadcast last night, she told how Andrew was "the most hideous dancer I've ever seen in my life" and "his sweat was ... raining basically everywhere".

She added: "I implore the people in the UK to stand up beside me, to help me fight this fight, to not accept this as being OK. This is not some sordid sex story. This is a story of being trafficked. This is a story of abuse and this is a story of your guys' royalty."

In the programme 'The Prince and the Epstein Scandal', Ms Giuffre alleged she was brought to London by Epstein and his then girlfriend, socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, in 2001.

She says she was introduced to Andrew, taken to Tramp nightclub, and asked by the prince to dance.

She told reporter Darragh Macintyre: "He is the most hideous dancer I've ever seen.

"It was horrible and this guy was sweating all over me, his sweat was, like, it was raining basically everywhere, I was just like grossed out from it, but I knew I had to keep him happy because that's what Jeffrey and Ghislaine would have expected from me."

In his recent Newsnight interview, Andrew claimed he had a medical condition in 2001, after suffering an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War, which meant he did not sweat.

When they had left the club, Ms Giuffre said Maxwell gave her instructions.

"In the car, Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey and that just made me sick."

She said later that evening she had sex with Andrew at Ms Maxwell's house in Belgravia.

Andrew has denied meeting Ms Giuffre, then called Virginia Roberts, saying: "I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady."

He has been pictured with his arm around Ms Giuffre's waist at Ms Maxwell's house. He said he had no memory of the photo being taken and questioned whether it was his own hand in the image.

"The people on the inside are going to keep coming up with these ridiculous excuses," Ms Giuffre told 'Panorama'.

"Like his arm was elongated or the photo was doctored, or he came to New York to break up with Jeffrey Epstein. I mean, come on, I'm calling BS on this, because that's what it is. He knows what happened. I know what happened and there's only one of us telling the truth, and I know that's me."

Andrew's attempts to defend himself against Ms Giuffre's previous accusations and explain his friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein in a BBC 'Newsnight' interview last month were branded a "car crash" and led to him withdrawing from public duties. He was criticised for failing to show remorse for his association with the disgraced financier or empathy with Epstein's victims.

Buckingham Palace branded the allegations "false and without any foundation", stating "any suggestion of impropriety with under-age minors" by Andrew was "categorically untrue".

Irish Independent