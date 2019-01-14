Hillsborough police chief in court for manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans

Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield has arrived at court ahead of his trial for the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans.

The former police chief superintendent is appearing at Preston Crown Court alongside former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell.

Duckenfield (74) arrived at court on Monday just after 9am wearing a blue coat and shirt and tie, accompanied by his solicitor and a number of family members.

Some relatives of the 96 victims of the disaster, which happened on April 15, 1989, were also in Preston for the trial, while others will watch the hearing via videolink at the Cunard building in Liverpool.

Proceedings are due to start on Monday morning but the case is not expected to be opened until later in the week.

Duckenfield previously appeared via videolink to enter a not guilty plea to the charge of gross negligence manslaughter.

Under the law at the time, there can be no prosecution for the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland, as he died more than a year and a day after his injuries were caused.

Mackrell (69) is charged with contravening a term or condition of the stadium's safety certificate, by failing to agree the methods of admission for the match, and failing to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety Act by not taking reasonable care in respect of arrangements for admission and the drawing up of contingency plans.

Ninety-six men, women and children died in the crush in pens at the Leppings Lane end of the Sheffield Wednesday ground at the match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

Online Editors