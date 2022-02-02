Highly offensive racist, sexist and homophobic messages shared by UK Met officers dismissed as ‘banter’

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel called the officers “sickening” and told bosses at the force “standards must be raised” in the wake of the report. Photo: Aaron Chown

The messages were uncovered as part of nine linked investigations into officers based in Westminster, mostly at Charing Cross police station, that began in March 2018. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

“Shocking” racist, sexist and homophobic messages exchanged by UK Metropolitan Police officers have been published by a watchdog that found the highly offensive language was dismissed as “banter”.

Details of messages from WhatsApp groups and a Facebook chat group including multiple references to rape, violence against women, racist and homophobic abuse were unveiled by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) yesterday.

The watchdog took the unusual step of publishing the messages in full – despite the fact that much of the content is too offensive to print in mainstream news coverage – as it detailed the “disgraceful” behaviour of Metropolitan Police officers based in a now-disbanded Westminster team between 2016 and 2018.

Nine are still serving with the force, while another is working as a contractor in a staff role.

Messages exchanged in two WhatsApp groups and one Facebook group included multiple references to sexual violence including, “I would happily rape you” and “if I was single I would happily chloroform you”.

In other discussions one officer bragged that he had hit his girlfriend, and told a colleague: “It makes them love you more”, while another boasted that he had repeatedly slept with a prostitute who he met through work.

One officer was referred to as “mcrapey raperson” in WhatsApp messages because of rumours that he had brought a woman to a police station to have sex with her.

Homophobic language was also used including one entry that said “f*** you bender”, and a number of racist messages including references to African children, Somali people and Auschwitz that are too offensive to print.

There were also references to Muslim fanatics and offensive terms for disabled people, and messages about police officers attending a festival dressed as known sex offenders and a molested child.

The messages were uncovered as part of nine linked investigations into officers based in Westminster, mostly at Charing Cross police station, that began in March 2018 after allegations that an officer had sex with a drunk person at a police station that were later found unproven.

Home Secretary Priti Patel called the officers “sickening” and told bosses at the force “standards must be raised” in the wake of the report.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: “The behaviour we uncovered was disgraceful and fell well below the standards expected of the officers involved. While these officers predominantly worked in teams in Westminster, which have since been disbanded, we know from other recent cases that these issues are not isolated or historic.”

The IOPC found that the offensive language was dismissed as banter to hide bullying, and that officers felt unable to raise concerns.

Mr Naseem said: “Our investigation showed the officers’ use of ‘banter’ became a cover for bullying and harassment. Colleagues were afraid to speak out about these behaviours for fear of being ostracised, demeaned or told to get another job.”

Fourteen officers were investigated, and two were found to have a case to answer for gross misconduct – one of whom resigned and one was sacked. Misconduct was proven against another two . (©Independent News Service)