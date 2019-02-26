High air pollution alert issued in London

A high pollution alert has been issued by the Mayor of London as the capital struggles with poor air quality.

The alert will be broadcast across 2,500 bus stop and river pier signs, at entrances to all 270 Tube stations, and on roadside message boards on the busiest main roads with instructions to switch engines off when stationary.

It is the 10th time the air quality alert system, which also involves social media and text alerts, has been used since Sadiq Khan became mayor, and the first time the capital has seen a high air pollution alert since July 25, 2018.

High pollution levels have also been recorded for particulate matter in two regions of England: in the East Midlands and the West Midlands, the Environment Department (Defra) UK air quality information service said.

Widespread areas of moderate and locally high air pollution are forecast for Tuesday in much of England, Wales, eastern Northern Ireland and eastern Scotland.

The pollution, caused by a mixture of local emissions and poor air from the continent coupled with light winds, will persist during Wednesday with a risk of localised very high pollution levels in city centres in northern England.

Officials in London said there had been poor air quality since Sunday evening as a result of local emissions which have failed to disperse and particle pollution from Germany and France.

Tuesday is forecast to see continued local emissions and the arrival of air from the near continent that is even more polluted, because it is bringing pollution from a working weekday rather than weekend.

Adults with heart or lung problems, and children with lung problems should reduce strenuous physical exertion, particularly outside, and people with asthma may need to use their inhalers more often in a high air pollution episode.

A spokeswoman for the Mayor of London said: "The high levels of pollution expected over the next few days is evidence of the scale of London's air quality crisis and is exactly why the Mayor is taking hard-hitting measures to clean it up.

"April's launch of the world's first Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) in central London is expected to reduce harmful emissions in the zone by around 45pc.

"The Mayor is also cleaning up the capital's bus and taxi fleets, rolling out rapid charging infrastructure and delivering improvements to schools in some of London's most polluted areas."

The spokeswoman said Mr Khan had launched a scrappage scheme for micro-businesses and charities that used polluting vans and minibuses and would bring in a scheme to help lower-income households scrap polluting cars later this year.

The mayor wants the Government to help fund a national scrappage scheme for cities across the UK.

Press Association