Hidden camera found in women's toilets at James Bond film studio

A concealed camera has been found in the women's toilets at the studios where the next James Bond film is being made.

A spokeswoman for Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire in the UK said the incident was being taken "very seriously".

She said: "We have reported the incident to the police and are supporting them with their investigation."

Filming for the 25th edition - due to be released in April next year - of the British spy franchise is currently under way at the famous studios west of London.

Britain's Prince Charles visited the site and met Bond star Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes and director Cary Fukunaga.

Efforts to obtain a comment from Thames Valley Police had been unsuccessful at the time of going to print.

