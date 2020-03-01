Her granddad was a UK Labour MEP: now Carrie is Tory royalty

Carrie Symonds maintained a low profile after moving into Downing Street with Boris Johnson's in July last year, following his victory in the Tory leadership contest - but it was not for any lack of character.

A quick look at her CV reveals a wide array of causes behind which she has thrown her energy and enthusiasm.

Her father Matthew Symonds was one of the founders of The Independent newspaper, while her mother, Josephine Mcaffee, was one of the paper's lawyers.Her paternal grandfather was John Beavan, Baron Ardwick, a newspaper editor and UK Labour Party MEP in the Seventies and her paternal grandmother was Anne Symonds, a BBC World Service journalist.

She grew up in south-west London and attended Godolphin & Latymer girls school in Hammersmith, graduating from the University of Warwick with a BA in theatre studies and history of art in 2009.

Her association with Mr Johnson dates back to when she worked on his successful re-election bid as London Mayor in 2012. She was a special adviser to Sajid Javid during his time as communities secretary and also worked on Zac Goldsmith's failed attempt to succeed Johnson as London Mayor.

During her late teens Ms Symonds suffered at the hands of the black cab rapist John Worboys when, after picking her up in his cab, he plied her with drugged vodka. Ms Symonds, at the time in her first year of theatre studies at Warwick University, blacked out and to this day does not know what happened until she woke up and managed to stagger home.

"The worst thing is not having peace of mind. I'm 99.9 per cent sure that nothing happened to me but I will never know," she said.

In 2009, she spoke in an interview, revealing that the experience had left deep emotional scars.

"I am still happy to go out but I will never get into a black cab on my own again," she said. "It was absolutely terrifying when I found out how many women he had gone after."

Sunday Independent