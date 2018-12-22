Police are searching for a three-year-old boy who has gone missing with his mother.

'Help find my little boy' - father's plea after toddler goes missing with mother

Olly Sheridan is at the centre of a family court dispute between his estranged parents Ellie Yarrow-Sanders, 26, and Patrick Sheridan, 45.

A UK High Court judge earlier this week raised the alarm.

Mr Justice Williams, who has overseen a hearing in the case in the Family Division of the UK High Court, revealed Olly and Miss Yarrow-Sanders disappeared in July.

Olly Sheridan has gone missing with his mother Ellie Yarrow-Sanders Photo credit: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

He said he is gravely concerned.

The court hearings have been staged in private and journalists had been barred from identifying the family, who come from the Basildon area of Essex, involved.

But Mr Justice Williams said he was lifting the identity bar in the hope that publicity would help find Olly and Miss Yarrow-Sanders.

He said they could be named and photographs of them published.

Essex Police said they are searching for the pair and a spokesman urged anyone with information to come forward.

Mr Sheridan is being represented by law firm Irwin Mitchell.

Ellie Yarrow-Sanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan Photo credit: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

A spokeswoman for the firm said the "live police investigation" is a "big step forward".

Mr Sheridan said: "I'm so grateful the police are helping to find Olly.

"Every day has been a battle but I know everyone is doing their best to help find my boy."

Mr Sheridan has urged people to rack their brains and think if they have seen Olly.

He said Olly might have been taken to see Santa and wants members of the public to think if they have seen the youngster in a grotto.

Press Association