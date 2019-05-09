Hello, Archie: royal couple introduce new baby to world

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, have broken with royal convention once again by deciding not to use a title for their newborn baby who they have named Archie.

The newborn slept soundly in his father's arms as he made his first, and long-awaited, public appearance before the cameras at Windsor Castle yesterday.

Following the brief photocall, the tot was brought to meet his great-grandparents, the Queen and Prince Philip.

Meghan and Harry later announced his name on their Instagram account as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

They did not choose an aristocratic title for their son. He is not a prince but could have been given the title 'lord'.

The couple did not disclose why they chose his first and middle names - though the meaning of Harrison, "son of Harry", is probably a clue.

Many in Britain had expected a more traditional royal name, with bookmakers taking many bets on Alexander, Arthur and James. However, Archie, a name of Germanic origin with meanings that include "genuine", "bold" and "brave", is an increasingly popular baby name in Britain and was among the top 20 most common boy's names in 2017.

As they introduced Archie to the world yesterday, a beaming Meghan said: "He has the sweetest temperament.

"It's pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy.

"It's been a special couple of days," she said.

Harry cradled his newborn son throughout Archie's first public appearance and admitted it is hard to tell who the baby looks like just yet.

The prince - whose parents are Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana - said: "Everybody says that babies change so much over two weeks so we'll be monitoring the changing process over this next month really. His looks are changing every single day.

"Parenting is amazing, it's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and share some precious times with him as he slowly starts to grow up," he added.

A statement on the official Sussex Royal Instagram account said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

"This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle.

"The Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess's mother were also present for this special occasion."

The moment was captured on camera by Chris Allerton, who was the couple's official private wedding photographer.

The American former actress gave birth to the overdue 7lb 3oz boy at 5.26am on Monday. He is seventh in line to the British throne.

Irish Independent